police shooting

COPA finishes investigation into police shooting of unarmed man at CTA Grand Red Line station

CHICAGO -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability announced Tuesday that it concluded its investigation into the police shooting of an unarmed man at the CTA's Grand Red Line station in February, though the agency did not disclose its findings.

Ariel Roman was shot by Officer Melvina Bogard Feb. 28 after officers tried to arrest him for allegedly walking between train cars while carrying cocaine and an illegal amount of marijuana.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot calls CTA Red Line shooting video 'extremely disturbing'; FBI, Cook County State's Attorney's Office launch investigation

In a statement, COPA said its findings and recommendations have been forwarded to the Chicago Police Department and are pending review.

That day, two CPD Mass Transit officers - Bogard and her partner, Bernard Butler, followed Roman off the train at the Grand station.

Videos of police shooting at CTA Red Line station released by COPA

Bogard tried to take Roman into custody near stairs leading to the station's main concourse, but a struggle ensued and Roman freed himself despite being tasered and pepper sprayed.

In video footage of the incident, Butler can be heard telling Bogard to shoot Roman. Bogard fired one round at Roman while he stood a few feet away from the officers, and once more after he ran up an escalator.

Roman survived the shooting, and Bogard and Butler were stripped of their police powers as COPA investigated.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoriver northchicago shootingpolice shootingcopachicago police departmentcta
POLICE SHOOTING
Van Dyke ends effort to overturn McDonald murder conviction
Jacob Blake now in Chicago rehab center, lawyer says
Officer charged with murder after shooting man walking away
No charges against Midlothian officer in Jemel Roberson's deadly shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pregnant woman fatally shot on South Side ID'd; baby in critical condition: police
Man killed, 13-year-old girl hurt in Humboldt Park shooting
Father of 5 killed in Waukegan road rage incident; man charged with murder
Accused Kenosha gunman won't face charges in Illinois
Indiana added to Chicago travel quarantine list
Do you qualify for money from the LG refrigerator settlement?
Wisconsin sets new daily case record with 3,279 positive COVID-19 tests
Show More
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, windy Wednesday
Barrett unscathed by tough Democratic confirmation probing
Here are some of the top deals for Amazon Prime Day
Community hopes for Chicago gang truce amid ongoing gun violence killing kids
Chicago Latino Theater Alliance drive-in event supports struggling artists
More TOP STORIES News