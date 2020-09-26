police shooting

Chicago police officer shoots at alleged gunman in Edgewater Beach

COPA responded to incident
CHICAGO -- No injuries were reported after a Chicago police officer fired a shot at a person who was allegedly holding a gun during a foot chase Friday in Edgewater Beach.

Officers approached two males who were drinking suspected alcoholic beverages in an alley just after 9 p.m. in the 5200-block of North Winthrop Avenue, Chicago police said.

The males ran and an officer saw one of them holding a gun, police said. During the pursuit, an officer told the suspect to drop the gun but the suspect turned around and raised it instead.

RELATED: Activists mark Laquan McDonald's 23rd birthday as fight for police reform continues

The officer fired a shot which did not strike the alleged gunman, police said. The suspect was taken into custody and officers recovered the weapon.

No injuries were reported, police said. The other suspect has not been located.

RELATED: COPA releases videos from fatal police shooting of Miguel Vega, man killed in apparent Pilsen shootout
EMBED More News Videos

Numerous videos released late Monday by COPA investigators show the frenzy for police near 19th and Loomis.



Charges are pending.

The Chicago Civilian Office of Police Accountability tweeted at 10:20 p.m. that it was responding to the incident.



(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)

ABC 7 Chicago contributed to this report.
chicagoedgewaterpolice involved shootingpolice shootingshootingchicago police department
