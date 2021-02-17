chicago violence

2 shot, 1 killed outside Grand Crossing fast food restaurant, Chicago police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a deadly shooting outside a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant on the South Side.

The shooting took place Tuesday night on South Lafayette Avenue in Grand Crossing.

Police said two males were shot while sitting in a car in the parking lot of the KFC restaurant.

One victim died and the other is hospitalized in good condition, according to officials. There is no word of any arrests at the moment.
