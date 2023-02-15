Chicago shooting: Armed man shot by CPD on West Side now facing charges, police say

Relatives are questioning why the 25-year-old father was wounded in the North Lawndale shooting

An armed man was critically injured in a Chicago police shooting in the North Lawndale neighborhood Monday near 21st and St. Louis, officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 25-year-old Chicago man who a CPD officer shot in the North Lawndale neighborhood Monday morning is now facing charges, CPD said Tuesday night.

Javontay Kindred has been charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and unlawful used of a weapon by a felon who previously possessed or used a firearm.

Chicago police said Kindred was taken into custody Monday in the 2100-block of South St. Louis Avenue after fleeing from officers conducting an investigatory stop with a firearm.

CPD followed Kindred, and an officer shot him, police said.

Chicago police previously said officers were driving in an unmarked squad car about 11:35 a.m. when they saw a group of people near a double-parked vehicle and tried to stop them to investigate.

That's when Kindred fled into a vacant lot and was shot in the upper body, CPD said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The shooting prompted angry responses from Kindred's relatives. They questioned why the 25-year-old father was shot.

"They say he had a gun. But he showed that he didn't have a gun," said Ebony Chapman, Kindred's sister. "So he started running... but he surrendered, and you shoot him."

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the police shooting.

Kindred is due in bond court Wednesday.

