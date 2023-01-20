Man shot by off-duty Chicago police officer during attempted robbery charged

An off-duty female police officer was involved in a shooting Wednesday after interrupting in an attempted robbery, according to Chicago police.

CHICAGO -- Charges have been filed against the man who was shot during a struggle with an off-duty Chicago police officer after she intervened in an apparent robbery Wednesday in Brainerd.

Leevon Smith, 39, is accused of trying to rob someone about 12:55 p.m. in front of an apartment building in the 1300 block of West 90th Street when the officer interrupted and pulled out a handgun, Chicago police said.

A struggle ensued, during which Smith allegedly tried to disarm the officer, who had announced herself as a cop, police said.

Smith was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in critical condition, police said. Officials did not say where he was shot.

He is charged with one felony count each of aggravated battery in a public place and attempted robbery.

The officer was taken to Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park with minor injuries, fire officials said.

The officer was placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating.