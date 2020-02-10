officer charged

Former Chicago police officer sentenced in off-duty shooting death of Jose Nieves

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A former Chicago police officer has been sentenced for killing his neighbor during an argument.

Lowell Houser was convicted in the 2017 murder of Jose Nieves, and Monday he heard just how much time he will have to serve.

It was an emotional day for the Nieves family.

"Now our hearts are set free," Nieves' mother Brunilda Torres said, "justice for my son Jose."

Monday, the former Chicago Police Officer convicted of Nieves' murder was sentenced to 10 years for the 2nd Degree murder.

I-TEAM: WHO IS LOWELL HOUSER?
EMBED More News Videos

The I-Team looked into Lowell Houser's background during his tenure as a Chicago police officer.



Houser briefly addressed the court and offered condolences to the Nieves family.

Houser's son, as well as former colleagues, testified about good memories they had with Houser.

Houser's attorney asked for probation, saying it was "a split-second decision he got wrong."

However, Nieves' sister spoke of the pain of losing her brother during her victim's impact statement.

"You destroyed our family. You tore our hearts apart," she said.

"Mr. Houser had a multitude of alternatives that day... Mr. Houser chose possibly the most extreme of those options," Cook County Judge William Gamboney said during the sentencing.

In 2017, Houser made a derogatory comment to Nieves' girlfriend. When Nieves reacted, an argument ensued which ended when Houser shot the 38-year-old Nieves three times.

RELATED: Chicago police officer found guilty of murder in off-duty shooting death of Jose Nieves

The Nieves family said they wanted a longer sentence, but are satisfied with the Judge's decision.

Houser was given credit for his time on electronic monitoring prior to the trial. This particular offense also only carries a 50-percent mandatory prison time. That means Houser may only serve 2 years for the crime.

The Nieves family has also filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Houser and the City of Chicago. That case is still pending.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohermosapolice involved shootingmurderofficer chargedi teamchicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Family of man shot by off-duty CPD officer files lawsuit
Man fatally shot by off-duty Chicago police officer in Hermosa
Off-duty CPD officer who fatally shot man relieved of police duties
OFFICER CHARGED
69 people may have been convicted on false evidence from ex-cop
Dixmoor meeting gets heated over police officer suspension, mayor overpayment
Video captures violent encounter between Dixmoor officer, 66-year-old woman
CPD officer guilty of murder in off-duty shooting death of neighbor
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News