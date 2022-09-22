Boy, 16, charged after shots fired at Chicago police officers in Little Village

A 16-year-old is now charged with shooting a rifle at Chicago police officers.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after Chicago police said he fired shots from a rifle at officers in Little Village Tuesday night.

Officers responded at about 10:51 p.m. to a report of a man with a rifle in the street in the 2800-block of West 25th Place.

Police said the suspect turned toward officers and fired multiple shots at them. After officers got out of their vehicle, police said the suspect dropped the rifle and was placed into custody after a short foot pursuit.

Officers did not return fire and no one was injured from the incident, police said.

The rifle was recovered from the scene, police said.

The teen has been charged with felony counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault of a peace officer, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He is due in court Thursday.