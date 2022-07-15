police shooting

Chicago police oversight agency releases videos to family of 13-year-old shot by CPD officer

CHICAGO -- The family of an unarmed 13-year-old boy who was shot and seriously wounded by a Chicago police officer in May has received videos of the confrontation, a police oversight agency said Thursday.

The videos were made available through a Freedom of Information Act request, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability said in a statement, adding that it is prohibited by law from publicly releasing videos and other materials that involve minors.

"We see this as an opportunity to begin the conversation regarding amendments to this law to allow for increased transparency," said COPA chief administrator, Andrea Kersten. "We are open to discussions with the General Assembly and our city elected officials to give families of juveniles a voice when determining what materials may be released publicly by COPA."

Attorneys for the boy's mother, Cierra Corbitt, have said she wants the videos released to the public.

A lawsuit filed by the boy's family against the unidentified police officer and the Chicago Police Department contends the May 18 shooting was unjustified and that the boy had his hands up when he was shot.

The mother of a 13-year-old who was shot by Chicago police said her son may not ever walk again.



The boy, identified in the lawsuit by the initials "A.G.," jumped out a car that police had been chasing with squad cars and a helicopter after an alleged carjacking in Oak Park.

An officer chased after the teen and shot him in the back, causing injuries to the teen's spinal cord and internal wounds that have left the boy "permanently and catastrophically" injured, the lawsuit states.

"CPD's shooting was wholly unjustified as A.G. was running away from the shooter, he was unarmed, and he posed no threat of harm to the officer who shot him or anyone in the vicinity," the lawsuit states. "Multiple witnesses at the scene reported that A.G. was complying with the officers' directive for him to put his hands up - and indeed his hands were up - when John Doe Officer shot him."

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown has said the boy turned toward police when he was shot but would not comment on whether his hands were raised. No weapon was found at the scene

Andrew M. Stroth, the attorney for the boy's family, said in a statement: "Today's video release by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability in response to our FOIA request is a testament to Chief Kersten and 1st Deputy Eaddy's commitment to transparency and integrity. While the videos are difficult to watch, members of our community can see with their own eyes the unjustified shooting of an unarmed 13 year old boy by a Chicago police officer. Our client was running away, shot in the back and is now fighting to be able to walk again."

