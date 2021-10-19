I-Team

Chicago police bodycam video released in deadly Englewood shooting

By and Barb Markoff, Christine Tressel and Ross Weidner
Video released of deadly Chicago police shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has released video and other materials from an incident in which officers fired shots killing Turell Brown last month in Englewood.

The COPA video made public late Tuesday afternoon is graphic and violent. It was a domestic disturbance call; police say, and the video shows a man with a knife. When the brief encounter ended, 28-year old, Turell Brown, was dead.

RELATED: Man fatally shot by CPD in Englewood ID'd, COPA investigating

The incident happened about 11 a.m. on a Sunday morning in September, in the 6500-block of South Harvard Avenue.

When CPD officers answered the domestic disturbance call to 911 they had a calm conversation with a woman in the home. Then, patrol officers checked an adjacent room apparently looking for Brown. Their body worn cameras were rolling. Officers backed out of that room, and drew their guns out and up, and then Brown comes into view.

Several rounds of police gunfire follow orders to drop the knife.

RELATED: Family of man killed by CPD want to know why deadly force was used

According to police paperwork also released with video, officers said Brown didn't follow verbal direction, was armed with a knife, there was imminent threat of battery with a weapon and the weapon was used, in an attempt to attack police.

When asked in the tactical report filled out by officers whether Brown committed an assault or battery against police, the officers answered yes.

Less than a day after Brown was shot and killed by police his family spoke with ABC7; questioning CPD's use of deadly force in this case. No conclusions yet from COPA, just the video release. Officers involved in the incident were put on routine 30-day administrative leave and are now back to full time status according to a spokesman for Chicago police.
