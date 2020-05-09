Multiple Chicago officers injured in altercation at South Loop business, police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Multiple Chicago officers were injured after responding to a disturbance at a business in the South Loop Saturday, police said.

According to a CPD spokesperson, officers responded to a call of a disturbance in the lobby of a business in the 1300 block of S. Wabash at around 11 a.m. Responding officers got into a physical altercation with an unknown male who remained in the business after being told to leave the property.

Six officers were injured and treated at the scene. They remain in good condition, police said. One officer was transported to Northwestern Hospital for shoulder and knee injuries.

The offender is in custody and charges are pending, Chicago police said.

No other details are known at this time.
