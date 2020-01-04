Chicago police officers rescue man from burning SUV on I-55

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was rescued from a burning SUV by Chicago police officers on a ramp to Interstate 55 on the Southwest Side Friday morning

Illinois State Police said they responded at about 12:30 a.m. to a car striking a concrete barricade on the Pulaski Avenue ramp leading onto northbound I-55.

Chicago police were already at the scene, and the SUV was on fire. Chicago police Officers Gino Garcia and DeXavier Langham saw the vehicle catch fire with the driver still inside and broke out a window in order to open the car's door and pull the man to safety.

The officers spoke Saturday morning about their experience.

WATCH: OFFICER DEXAVIER LANGHAM TALKS ABOUT FIERY I-55 RESCUE
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago police Officer DeXavier Langham speaks about his experience rescuing a man from a burning SUV on I-55.



"The officers' selfless and heroic actions saved this man's life," police said in a statement.

The man was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

It is not known what caused the SUV to crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
archer heightschicagorescuecar firechicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hostage sexually assaulted during Rockford incident: police
Mother charged in South Shore high-rise incident
$5.4M of pot products sold in Ill. on first 2 days of legalization
Man charged with murder in strangling of woman found near dumpster in Des Plaines
Man shot, killed by security guard on NW Side: CPD
Woman, 75, hit by car in NW Side crosswalk
Thousands in Baghdad mourn Iranian general killed by US
Show More
Waukegan cops cleared of wrongdoing in death of man in custody
Chicago AccuWeather: Scattered morning snow then clearing Saturday
Man who died in CPD confrontation had self-inflicted and external gunshot wounds, death ruled homicide
Brookfield Zoo's male African lion Zenda dies
Portage, Ind. declares emergency due to rising Lake Michigan
More TOP STORIES News