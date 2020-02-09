'Our hearts are heavy,' Mayor Lori Lightfoot says about Chicago police detective's death

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 51-year-old female Chicago Police Officer has died by suicide, Mayor Lightfoot and Chicago police confirmed Saturday evening.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot confirmed a police detective died of "an apparent suicide" Saturday night in a statement on Twitter.

"Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of a Chicago Police detective who passed away today from an apparent suicide," Lightfoot said in a tweet.



"As a city, we have a moral responsibility to constantly strengthen the support networks, services and resources for our first responders, and end any stigma associated with reaching out for help," she said.

Lightfoot said that anyone who's in a crisis or feels that they don't have support should know that they're not alone. She shared the National Suicide Prevention hotline, (800) 273-8255.

Chicago Police Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi also spoke out about the death on Saturday.

"We are devastated tonight about the passing of an off-duty CPD detective who died of an apparent suicide," he said in a statement on Twitter. "Everyday life can be daunting for anyone - especially police officers who selflessly dedicate their lives to safeguarding strangers. Deepest condolences to her family & friends."



She's the first CPD officer to die by suicide this year.

Police have not released any further information about the detective as of Sunday morning.

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is free and confidential and is open 24 hours a day, 7 days week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosuicidelori lightfootchicago police departmentsuicide prevention
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News