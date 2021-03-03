2 toddlers found walking alone overnight in South Shore, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two toddlers were found walking alone in the cold early Wednesday morning in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood, according to CPD.A driver in the 7200-block of South Jeffery Boulevard saw the girl and boy, about 2 and 3 years old, and alerted authorities about 12:30 a.m.The girl was wearing a coat and boots, but the boy had no coat, Chicago police said. Police said the children were unable to tell officers their names.They were taken to Comer Children's Hospital and are expected to be OK.DCFS has been notified and a family member of the pair was contacted, Chicago police said.