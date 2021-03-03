CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two toddlers were found walking alone in the cold early Wednesday morning in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood, according to CPD.
A driver in the 7200-block of South Jeffery Boulevard saw the girl and boy, about 2 and 3 years old, and alerted authorities about 12:30 a.m.
The girl was wearing a coat and boots, but the boy had no coat, Chicago police said. Police said the children were unable to tell officers their names.
RELATED: Valparaiso girl, 5, waits in cold for 2 hours after taking school bus home instead of getting daycare pickup
They were taken to Comer Children's Hospital and are expected to be OK.
DCFS has been notified and a family member of the pair was contacted, Chicago police said.
2 toddlers found walking alone overnight in South Shore, Chicago police say
DCFS has also been notified, CPD says
TODDLER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News