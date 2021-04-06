CPD officer pleads guilty in gambling ring case tied to Casey Urlacher

CHICAGO -- A Chicago police officer pleaded guilty Monday to his role in a gambling ring in the case that led to January's pardon of Casey Urlacher by then-President Donald Trump.Nicholas Stella, 43, pleaded guilty to a count of conspiracy to conduct an illegal gambling business, a charge punishable by five years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.Stella said in a plea agreement that from 2016 to 2019 he conspired with bookmaker Vincent Delgiudice, also known as "Uncle Mick," to accept wagers on sport betting, prosecutors said.Stella admitted in the plea agreement that he recruited gamblers for Delgiudice's operation and regularly met with them to pay out winnings or collect on losses, prosecutors said.During the conspiracy, Stella texted and called Delgiudice, the plea agreement states. In a text exchange in December 2018, Stella told Delgiudice, "Between my two big losers in Minnesota, they've dumped 73K," according to the plea agreement.In another text exchange, Stella asked DelGiudice shortly before the 2019 Super Bowl to contact the gamblers directly in order to "settle up" after the game, prosecutors said.Delgiudice pleaded guilty earlier this year to a money laundering charge and is awaiting sentencing.Stella's sentencing is set for June 22.