About 45 Chicago police officers to return to assignment from administrative positions Thursday: CPD

Chicago violence: Department said in statement changes made to 'strengthen public safety across the city'
CHICAGO -- About 45 Chicago police officers will return to their assignments from administrative positions at the department's headquarters effective Thursday, according to police.

Some of the officers will return to district patrol, while others will return to other units, police said.

The department said in a statement the changes were made to "strengthen public safety across the city."

RELATED: Chicago murders, shootings, carjackings down from last year, CPD's January crime stats show

"As we review and adjust Chicago Police Department resources, public safety remains CPD's top priority," the statement said. "We will continue to ensure that we have the appropriate resources in place to not only respond to, but to prevent crime in our neighborhoods."

No other details were immediately available.

