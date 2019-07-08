Chicago police warn of robberies in Back of the Yards neighborhood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are alerting the Back of the Yards community about a series of robberies.Authorities said the offenders approached the victims and took their property by force.The robberies have occurred twice in the past two weeks- first at 53rd and Hermitage, and again at 52nd and Woods.Police describe the suspects as Hispanic and black males in their twenties. They urge residents to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activities.