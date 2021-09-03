Nuns pray for Chicago's first responders where CPD Officer Ella French was killed in West Englewood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A prayer service was held Friday for Chicago's first responders that included a special tribute to fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French.Forty-five nuns from seven countries finished their week-long training on restorative justice in Chicago in West Englewood. Before they start their five-year assignments in parishes across the U.S., they prayed at 63rd and Bell.On August 7, 2021,during a traffic spot at 63rd & Bell. Yanez was critically injured. French did not survive.The sisters left roses at the memorial to Officer French."She we able to change lives in some way, touch people's lives with her service so I am grateful today that I witness this," said Sister Mayela Ortega, Sacred Heart of Jesus."We are deeply grateful for the officers and all they are doing to serve and protect and by all the people who are trying to build A city that's filled with the beloved community and Dr Martin Luther King said we can do it we can create it here in the city of Chicago," said Father Jack Wall, president, Catholic Extension."I hope an outpouring of love and support and prayer will remind the officers and all first responders of the sacred work they do and the gratitude the community has for them," said Father Dan Brandt, Chicago police chaplain.As a symbol of gratitude from CPD, a CPD chaplain gave the nuns rosaries made by a retired officer for them to carry with them as they continue their work to bring peace in their new communities.