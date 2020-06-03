Send us your Diana Ross lip sync to be part of our Pride celebration!

R&B superstar Diana Ross has personally approved all of you performing a Pride lip sync to her 2018 Eric Kupper remix, "I'm Coming Out/Upside Down."
This is your moment to make a splash on TV! Grab your family or friends, show off your rainbow, glam it up, dust off those dance skills and give us your best lip sync.
One note: Don't dress as or imitate Diana Ross. She is an original - you are too! Show us.
We'll feature as many videos as we can on our special when it airs at 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, on ABC 7.
Video requirements:
- Shoot the video on your phone
- The music track you will lip sync to may be found HERE. This is the only version of Diana Ross's "Upside Down/Inside Out" you may use.
- We cannot accept any professionally shot videos
Use the form at the bottom of this page to submit your video and information.
By submitting via this page, you agree to the following:
You confirm that you took the image/video and are its copyright owner. Or you confirm that you are the copyright owner's authorized agent. In addition, you confirm that you have all of the necessary rights to grant us this license for its use. WLS Television, Inc. has secured necessary music rights.
You give WLS Television, Inc., on behalf of ABC 7 Chicago, non-exclusive permission to reproduce, use, and edit the image/video on all platforms, in all media (now known or hereafter developed), including, without limitation, broadcast, online, streaming, and social media, for any purpose, including, but not limited to, promotional uses, worldwide in perpetuity.
You give WLS Television, Inc., on behalf of ABC 7 Chicago, permission to distribute the image/video to WLS Television, Inc.'s licensees, including, but not limited to, other ABC owned stations, affiliates, partners, assigns, and other licensees, for their use on all platforms, in all media (now known or hereafter developed), including, without limitation, broadcast, online, streaming, and social media, for any purpose, including, but not limited to, promotional uses, worldwide in perpetuity.
You understand that you will receive no payment or royalty for any use under this agreement; that WLS Television, Inc., on behalf of ABC 7 Chicago, is under no obligation to use, edit or distribute the material; and that you have no right to inspect or approve any use of the material.