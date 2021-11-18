Job: WLS Promotion Producer

Job Summary:

Responsibilities:

Basic Qualifications

Preferred Qualifications

Required Education:

Preferred Education:

Additional Information:

ABC 7 Chicago, WLS Television, an ABC/Disney owned television station and Chicago's #1 television station is looking for a highly motivated Promotion Producer to produce compelling topical and image promotions, social and digital videos and PSAs in support of the WLS Promotion team.The ideal candidate comes with a can-do attitude and the ability to write, edit and shoot compelling TV spots. This individual will inspire the rest of the team with bold, innovative concepts. While the job focuses on creativity, we value team-first players who can communicate effectively and bring a developed sense of responsibility, organization and proactivity. This is not an entry-level position.-Conceptualizing and producing high-end station image campaigns, news series promos, PSAs, daily topical news promotion, local programming promotion, sales/marketing campaigns that extend across multiple platforms.-Ideal candidate should be able to shoot and edit.-This is a fast-paced work environment. This individual will provide day-to-day promotional support for our News, Programming and Sales departments.-Proven track record of creative problem solving and the ability to manage multiple projects at once.-Minimum of 2 years of promo producing experience preferred-Must have the proven ability to take an idea from concept to completion, including producing, writing, shooting and editing.-Strong organizational skills-Experience performing well under pressure-Willingness to work a flexible schedule. Some weekends will be required.-Ability to edit using Adobe Premiere-Adobe suite proficiency-Ability to shoot video using prosumer and DSLR cameras-Dalet experience a plus-High school diploma or equivalent-Bachelor's degreeTo apply, please log on to:and search for Job ID: 884124BR or use the link:Comprised of the Company's international business units and various direct-to-consumer streaming services, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (DMED) aligns technology, media distribution and advertising sales into a single business segment to create and deliver personalized entertainment experiences to consumers around the world.The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise with the following business segments: media networks, parks and resorts, studio entertainment, consumer products and interactive media. From humble beginnings as a cartoon studio in the 1920s to its preeminent name in the entertainment industry today, Disney proudly continues its legacy of creating world-class stories and experiences for every member of the family. Disney's stories, characters and experiences reach consumers and guests from every corner of the globe. With operations in more than 40 countries, our employees and cast members work together to create entertainment experiences that are both universally and locally cherished.This position is with WLS Television, Inc., which is part of a business segment we call ABC Owned TV Stations.WLS Television, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or protected veteran status. Disney fosters a business culture where ideas and decisions from all people help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a rapidly changing world.