Chicago protests: Governor JB Pritzker, Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle, Cardinal Blase Cupich address unrest across area : WATCH LIVE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker, Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle and Cardinal Blase Cupich discussed the response to the unrest in the Chicago area in wake of the death of George Floyd.
Jahmal Cole of My Block, My Hood, My City, North Lawndale community activist Princess Shaw as well as other faith-based community leaders were at the press conference.
Pritzker said people are overwhelmed with rage and passion and need to given room to grieve and heal.
"Real change, structural change, comes from protest paired with policy. That means police reform. With genuine investigations, transparency and accountability, That means taking the justice to in criminal justice and making it mean something. That means sustained economic investment in black and brown communities across our state."
On Monday, Governor Pritzker called out President Donald Trump for comments Trump has made on the protests.
Pritzker said that if Trump can't say anything that will help bring calm to the nation, he shouldn't say anything at all.
"OK, well thank you very much JB. I don't like your rhetoric much either, because I watched it, with respect to the coronavirus, and I don't like your rhetoric much either," Trump replied. "I think you could have done a much better job, frankly."
