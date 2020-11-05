Chicago protest: 'Count Every Vote' group marches through Chicago Loop calling on president to concede 2020 election

Various groups gathered peacefully at Daley Plaza in the Loop to demand President Donald Trump be removed from office.
At least 100 people were seen marching north on Michigan Avenue from Washington as Chopper7 flew overhead. The group carried large banners that read "Count Every Vote" and "Out Now!"
City officials raised the Wabash Avenue bridge Tuesday evening in a preemptive move to ward off election-night unrest near Trump Tower.
The bridge over Wabash Avenue was raised again Wednesday evening as protesters marched through the downtown area. Police lined up across other bridges along Wacker Avenue to prevent the group from crossing the Chicago River.
The bridge could be seen raised about 6 p.m. Wednesday. It will be "out of service until further notice as part of a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of residents,' said Mary May, spokeswoman for the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.
The strategy was employed multiple times this summer in attempts to keep the downtown area safe from looting during protests against police brutality and violence.