Man convicted of gun possession during 2020 Chicago protests, unrest sentenced 1 year

George Floyd case sparked widespread Chicago protests
Chicago, CPD 'unprepared' for protests, unrest in wake of George Floyd killing last summer: Independent monitor report

CHICAGO -- A man arrested last year for carrying a loaded gun and a hammer during rioting in Chicago's Loop business district was sentenced Tuesday to a year in federal prison.

Prosecutors said they had no evidence Brandon Pegues, 29, caused any damage during the rioting, but as a convicted felon, he was not allowed to possess a gun. Pegues was being chased by police on May 31, 2020 when he fell, causing a gun to fall from clothing. He pleaded guilty in March to illegal possession of a firearm.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports before sentencing, Pegues said he took "full responsibility" for his actions, adding he has started a landscaping business.

"I would like you to take into account everything I am and not just the person who made an awful decision," he told U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall.

RELATED: City, CPD 'unprepared' for protests, unrest following George Floyd's death last summer, report says

However, Kendall pointed to the domestic abuse allegations that surfaced earlier this year, saying violent abuse of women is never tolerated. Pegues was convicted of residential burglary, a felony, in January 2010, court records show.

Investigations continue into the rioting last year that followed protests of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

The U.S. Attorney's office in Chicago announced Tuesday that Jose Valdovinos, 32, of Cicero was arrested on charges he set fire to a Walgreens in Chicago during disturbances in June 2020. It wasn't immediately known if Valdovinos has retained legal representation.

