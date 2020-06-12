Chicago, state leaders to join in 'Spirit of King' march to MLK's West Side home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Both state and city leaders will join in a march Friday afternoon to the former Chicago home of Martin Luther King Jr.Sen. Dick Durbin will join faith and city leaders for the "Spirit of King" peace march on the city's West Side.It starts at noon on Independence Boulevard over the Eisenhower Expressway. Then it will proceed south on Central Park Boulevard to 16th Street. They will then walk west to the site of the apartment where King once lived, 1550 S. Hamlin Ave.Organizers say high-profile city leaders will be there, including Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Rev. Jesse Jackson, members of the Chicago Police Board and members of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.The gathering is meant to honor the memory of George Floyd and shed light on the national's challenges of racism, disparities and injustice, organizers said.The group will advocate for better schools, improved housing, affordable healthcare services and increased economic development in black and brown communities, all of which the late King firmly articulated when he moved his family to Chicago's West Side.Pastor Michael Eaddy, senior pastor of the People's Church of the Harvest of Chicago, organized the march.