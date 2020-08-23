6 out-of-town protesters arrested near Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Logan Square home

CHICAGO -- Six people were arrested Saturday during a protest near Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Logan Square home on the Northwest Side.According to Chicago police, officers were called to disperse the group at 10:22 p.m. in the 3400-block of West Wrightwood Avenue.Four women and two men were taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor counts of residential picketing, police said. They live in New York, Washington, Arkansas and Pennsylvania.One of the women was also issued a city ordinance violation for loud music or amplified sound, police said.A woman, who did not want to be named, told the Sun-Times some of the demonstrators were with the "Jesus Matters Movement."She said they were protesting because "the country is going to sh-" and they were picketing Lightfoot's home because "Lightfoot is a liberal and it's the liberals' faults."All were processed at the Town Hall District police station and have since been released, police said.Lightfoot recently defended the increased police presence on her block, citing "specific threats" made "every single day" to "my person, my wife and my home."