6 out-of-town protesters arrested near Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Logan Square home

Following an appearance in the Democratic National Convention, Mayor Lori Lightfoot defended her response to looting and Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown.

CHICAGO -- Six people were arrested Saturday during a protest near Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Logan Square home on the Northwest Side.

According to Chicago police, officers were called to disperse the group at 10:22 p.m. in the 3400-block of West Wrightwood Avenue.

Four women and two men were taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor counts of residential picketing, police said. They live in New York, Washington, Arkansas and Pennsylvania.

One of the women was also issued a city ordinance violation for loud music or amplified sound, police said.

A woman, who did not want to be named, told the Sun-Times some of the demonstrators were with the "Jesus Matters Movement."

She said they were protesting because "the country is going to sh-" and they were picketing Lightfoot's home because "Lightfoot is a liberal and it's the liberals' faults."

All were processed at the Town Hall District police station and have since been released, police said.

Lightfoot recently defended the increased police presence on her block, citing "specific threats" made "every single day" to "my person, my wife and my home."

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagologan squarearrestprotestlori lightfootrally
RELATED
Protesters call for city to defund Chicago police
Out-of-town protesters arrested near Mayor Lightfoot's Logan Square home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
St. Rita HS turns to remote learning after reporting COVID-19 cases
Archdiocese of Chicago to broadcast Mass from Holy Name Cathedral on ABC 7
ISP seeks clues to solve 1992 cold case of murdered Evanston woman
Is mail-in voting safe? NIU professor talks fact vs. fiction
Illinois reports most COVID-19 cases in a day since May
Protesters call for city to defund Chicago police
Community activist Andrew Holmes honors slain daughter 5 years after unsolved murder
Show More
Man bites Indiana trooper, abandons child during traffic stop: ISP
Chicago nun attempts world record with treadmill marathon
City votes against plans for pot dispensary in Gold Coast
Chicago Weather: Isolated storms possible Sunday
24 shot, 3 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
More TOP STORIES News