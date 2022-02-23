Chicago Sky's Candace Parker to kick off Chicago Public Library's Voices for Justice series

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A basketball great will kick off a new speaker series at the Chicago Public Library.
The Chicago Sky's Candace Parker is the first guest in the Voices for Justice program.
ABC7's Dionne Miller will lead that candid conversation with the WNBA champ.
Library commissioner Chris Brown joined ABC7 to talk about Voices for Justice.
Other upcoming Voices for Justice Keynote events include:
March 30 - Activist and Chicagoan Mikki Kendall will appear in conversation with Block Club Chicago's Jamie Nesbitt Golden. Kendall is the author of several books, including the best-seller Hood Feminism, which was named one of CPL's Best Books of the Year in 2020.
April 12 - Harold Washington Centennial Celebration, in partnership with the Harold Washington Legacy Committee. This program will focus on celebrating the life and legacy of Mayor Washington in honor of his 100th birthday.
April 28 - Critic Margo Jefferson, author of the memoirs Constructing a Nervous System and Negroland. Jefferson is a Pulitzer Prize winner for Criticism and known for writing on jazz, culture, and literature.
For more information, visit chipublib.org.
