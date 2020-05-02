ABC 7 partners with Chicago Public Schools to air supplemental educational programming

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Now that schools are closed for the year, we know some students may be looking for a little extra help.That's why ABC 7 Chicago is partnering with Chicago Public Schools to air supplemental educational programming.Students in grades 3-12 will be able to brush up on their math, science and language arts skills. This resource will be available starting Wednesday, May 6, on ABC 7's digital channel 7.2.You can find ABC 7 channel 7.2 over the air, as well as on Comcast channels 217 and 1178, RCN channel 618, WOW channel 219, Mediacom channel 723 and Charter channel 608.The supplemental educational programming will run each weekday from 12-3 p.m.