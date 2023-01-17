WATCH LIVE

Chicago Public Schools to cut ribbon on new NW Side school

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, CPS CEO Pedro Martinez to cut ribbon for Belmont-Cragin Elementary and Early Childhood Center

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Tuesday, January 17, 2023 12:23PM
Chicago Public Schools and Mayor Lori Lightfoot will officially cut the ribbon on the Belmont-Cragin Elementary and Early Childhood Center Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools will officially cut the ribbon on a new school on the Northwest Side Tuesday.

The Belmont-Cragin Elementary and Early Childhood Center will serve 500 students.

The school, on the 6100-block of West Fullerton Avenue, will offer dual language programs and a fine arts curriculum.

The new 83,000-square-foot facility offers students access to a black box theater, a music room, a library, an art room, and 32 modern classrooms with scenic views of Riis Park.

CPS said the dual language curriculum will allow students to become bilingual and biliterate in both English and Spanish.

