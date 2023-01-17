Chicago Public Schools to cut ribbon on new NW Side school

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, CPS CEO Pedro Martinez to cut ribbon for Belmont-Cragin Elementary and Early Childhood Center

Chicago Public Schools and Mayor Lori Lightfoot will officially cut the ribbon on the Belmont-Cragin Elementary and Early Childhood Center Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools will officially cut the ribbon on a new school on the Northwest Side Tuesday.

The Belmont-Cragin Elementary and Early Childhood Center will serve 500 students.

The school, on the 6100-block of West Fullerton Avenue, will offer dual language programs and a fine arts curriculum.

The new 83,000-square-foot facility offers students access to a black box theater, a music room, a library, an art room, and 32 modern classrooms with scenic views of Riis Park.

City outlines plans to open Chicago migrants' shelter at school; residents share frustrations

CPS said the dual language curriculum will allow students to become bilingual and biliterate in both English and Spanish.