CPS 6th through 8th grade students return to in-person learning Monday

More Chicago Public Schools students are getting ready for their return to in-person learning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands of 6th through 8th grade Chicago Public school students will return to the classroom Monday.This comes after kindergarten through 5th graders returned to in-person learning last Monday morning, and now CPS has its sights on getting high schoolers back, too.All CPS parents will have the option to opt into in-person learning for the fourth quarter. The option to opt in will also begin Monday.The Chicago Teachers Union stressed that there will be plenty of challenges as teachers juggle students in the classroom with those still learning remotely."So it's not going to be easy but you know, I think that you know if people have some degree of patience, hopefully we can figure out way to make it work," CTU President Jesse Sharkey said.This week, CPS will begin discussions with the teachers union about how to bring back high school students. Both sides are expressing optimism that it will happen this school year.Even with the excitement at school, there is a group of parents that decided to call their children out sick on Monday in protest. They said they do not trust CPS or think it is safe enough to return to classrooms.Joseph Williams said his children will not be returning to in person learning this week."We still don't feel that is it safe enough just yet to send our children back to school," he said.The father of five CPS students, ranging from kindergarten to high school, has opted to keep them all at home, wishing the return to school plan was staggered out grade by grade."I really felt that phases should have went maybe by grade levels," he said. "Grade level by grade level, where you have opportunity to vaccinate teachers per grade level and take it as a slow process to working in."More importantly, Williams said he had hoped and still hopes parents will get their chance to be part of decision-making with the district going forward."They have to be a part of the decision-making that's happening within CPS. You know it's sad because I do feel like that family that's left out of what's happening right now," Williams said. "We feel like we're not a part of the process."