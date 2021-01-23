chicago public schools

Chicago Public Schools: Parents weigh in on CTU's push to remain remote

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public School officials said they will start providing COVID-19 vaccine to educators in mid-February.

The announcement came as the Chicago Teachers Union told their members not to return to their classrooms on Monday.

Chicago teachers are voting on a measure to allow all union members to only work remotely.

The Chicago Teachers Union House of Delegates passed a resolution allowing all members to only work remotely.



They held teach-outs at schools across the city Thursday morning to make their point.

K-8 teachers are expected to report in-person on Monday, the same day educators are eligible to get the vaccine.

The teachers union hired a medical consultant who said in-person classes should not resume.

CPS said the city's top doctor maintains returning to school is safe.

School officials warned that a vote in favor of the measure would constitute as an illegal strike.

However, the teachers union said they are still showing up for work, just not inside the classroom.
