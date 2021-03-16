CPS sets date for high school students to return to classrooms

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools announced Tuesday that high schoolers will return to in-person learning on April 19, the start of the system's fourth quarter.The new date comes after weeks of work and meetings between CPS leadership, high school principals and the Chicago Teachers Union as part of a joint task force.After the successful reopening of elementary schools coupled with new guidance from the Biden Administration, CPS said it believes in-person high school instruction can be safely done with the right plan in place.So far, the joint discussions have included the April 19 start date and keeping students with their assigned teachers, to the extent possible.CPS and the Chicago Teachers Union are discussing a hybrid structure that would provide in-person instruction at least two days per week for interested students.For families interested in getting more information, CPS will hosting a high school town hall Wednesday at 5 p.m.