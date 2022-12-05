Jury selection in lawsuit by 2 former Lincoln Park HS administrators against CPS begins Monday

A lawsuit filed against Chicago Public Schools by two former Lincoln Park High School administrators goes to trial Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jury selection gets underway in a trial stemming from the federal lawsuit against CPS filed by two former Lincoln Park High School administrators.

Former principal John Thuet and assistant principal Michelle Brumfield were both fired in early 2020.

At the time, CPS cited allegations of wide-ranging misconduct within the athletic department for the firings.

A letter sent home to parents said it was over multiple allegations of serious misconduct involving the athletics program. CPS later citied wide=ranging investigations into claims of athletic recruiting violations, retaliation against witness, sexual misconduct and financial misconduct concerning athletic program accounts.

Thuet and Brumfield are suing over what they say was lack of due process and defamation.