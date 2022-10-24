Chicago Public Schools math scores mirror nation's historic COVID setbacks

The nation's report card shows that in Chicago, public schools reading scores have remained steady, but math scores have dropped significantly.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The nation's report card is out, and according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, math and reading comprehension scores are down.

"The results are troubling," said Bogdona Chkoumbova, chief education officer at Chicago Public Schools. "We are seeing declines which are consistent with other school districts in the nation and state are noticing after two years of the pandemic."

Students are tested every two years. The results show math and reading scores have dipped significantly across the country since before the pandemic.

In Chicago, public schools reading scores have remained steady, but math scores have dropped significantly. Eighth graders around the country, the state of Illinois and the city have all dropped about 10 points.

"We're seeing about a decade of growth in testing wiped out on the latest set of assessments," said Mila Koumpilova, with Chalkbeat Chicago.

Chicago Public schools leaders were gathered for a news conference Monday to celebrate a record high 2022 graduation rate and scholarship totals.

"I am confident we will not only bounce back, but continue to be a district on the rise," Chkoumbova said.

There is some good news: the Illinois state report card expected to be released later this week by the state board of education reportedly shows growth in test scores since the pandemic, though educators say they still have a lot of work to do.