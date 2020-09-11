chicago public schools

CPS 1st day attendance rates down 10% 1st day of remote learning compared to last year

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 85% of CPS students attended the first day of remote learning for the 2020-21 school year, according to Chicago Public Schools officials.

Those numbers have risen every day this week, reaching 90% as of Thursday, officials added.

Chicago Public School officials say nearly 85% of students attended the first day of school amid remote learning.



CPS said those numbers reflect "the result of months of hard work" to engage and encourage CPS families to take the steps needed to prepare for the return of virtual school.

RELATED: COVID-19 spring attendance data reveals challenges of remote learning, lessons for fall

The first-day number is 10% lower than the first day of school attendance the previous three years, according to CPS.

"While our first-day attendance rate is lower than in-person school comparisons due to challenges related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, I am encouraged by our outreach efforts, which will remain ongoing as we work to ensure families have what they need to participate in remote learning," said CPS CEO, Dr. Janice Jackson.

FULL CPS SCHOOL-BY-SCHOOL 1ST DAY ATTENDANCE RATES

While CPS officials touted the week's attendance rates, some individual schools' figures appear to be extremely low.

  • Manley HS in East Garfield Park: 34.97%;

  • Hirsch in Grand Crossing HS: 38.84%;

  • Austin CCA HS in Austin: 41.67%;

  • Nicholson in Englewood: 43.67%;


  • O'Toole Elementary in Englewood: 44%


    • Network 11 schools (Englewood, Auburn Gresham, Washington Heights) have the lowest average attendance at 65.44%.

    RELATED: Remote learning, work from home allows families ability to travel during school year

    The district says they will be sending security officers out next week to get in touch with students who have not logged in yet this year.

    CPS classes began on September 8.
