CPS launches COVID-19 vaccine sites exclusively for staff

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools employees have been guaranteed 1,500 vaccines each week as part of the reopening deal the Chicago Teachers Union agreed to with the district.

The school district will launch four vaccination sites this week exclusively for its staff.

The four locations will be Chicago Vocational in Avalon Park, Clark High School in Austin, Clemente High in Ukrainian Village and Roosevelt High in Albany Parl.

The 1,500 shots per week will be administered using a district priority list.

The district has also refocused efforts on testing for COVID-19.

CPS will offer testing for all schools with in-person learning and 50% of those staffers each week.

The testing plan in focused on equites as well and student and staff in areas that have been hardest hit by the pandemic will be prioritized.

CPS will be reporting the results publicly online.
