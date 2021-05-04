chicago public schools

Dr. Janice Jackson reflects on tenure as Chicago Public Schools CEO

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Dr. Janice Jackson reflects on tenure as CPS CEO

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pandemic, a two-week teachers strike and a sexual abuse scandal: Dr. Janice Jackson faced one challenge after the other during her tenure as Chicago Public Schools CEO.

One day after Jackson announced she is calling it quits, she reflected on her accomplishments, regrets and preference for her replacement.

WATCH: CPS CEO Janice Jackson speaks after announcing resignation
EMBED More News Videos

"It's with a full heart and a grateful heart that I am announcing that I have chosen not to renew my contract," said Janice Jackson, CPS CEO.



"I think internal and external candidates should be considered, but I'm a hometown girl, so I'm always going to root internal," Jackson said.

As a former student, teacher, and principal, Jackson was pure CPS. While she is leaving at the same time as two other top CPS officials, Jackson prides herself on the stability she brought to the job.

"When I started about one-quarter of principals left every year," Jackson said. "Now over 91% remain in their role after each year."

WATCH | CPS CEO discusses union's role in her decision to resign

EMBED More News Videos

Chicago Public Schools CEO Dr. Janice Jackson announced Monday she is calling it quits after a 22-year career with CPS.



But stability is not what she experienced with the Chicago Teachers Union.

"I've been disappointed in some of the rhetoric and in some of the way our children and their education have been used to advance things that have nothing to do with the quality schooling," Jackson said.

Accusing CTU of interjecting politics with education, Jackson said she has no regrets giving teachers what has been called a "very generous" contract, but she does regret not getting students back to school sooner during the pandemic. As for what is shaping up to be the next school fight, an elected school board, Jackson supports it as long as parents are on it.

"What I worry about with an elected school board is that it could be co-opted by special interest groups, by the union and others," she said.

Jackson's last day on the job is June 30. While she is leaving the district, as a CPS parent, Jackson plans to keep close attention to CPS issues, especially an elected school board.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagoloopeducationchicago public schoolscpschicago teachers unionpolitics
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Lindblom HS students learning to take action on climate change
Program supporting high-risk CPS students expands
Teen student, security guard shot at Bronzeville high school
Elementary school building hit by gunfire in Chatham
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News