Personal Finance

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces fund to provide $500 to eligible CPS families

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public School students and their families could be eligible for $500 checks.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Office announced families experiencing housing insecurity can apply to get help with education and living expenses.

The money comes from federal pandemic relief and is part of the city's efforts to get all students back in the classroom.

"Throughout this pandemic, our students and their families have experienced a number of traumas including the loss of employment, housing and even loved ones," said Mayor Lightfoot. "The Chicago Families Forward Fund will serve as a meaningful next step in our citywide mission of addressing these traumas and further allow us to provide residents of all ages with the resources they need to thrive. After all, by nurturing the financial, physical and emotional wellbeing of our CPS families, we will be able to better set our students up for academic success-thus ensuring the future prosperity of our city."

The fund will distribute more than $9 million.

Eligible families can fill out a form at www.cps.edu/FamiliesForwardFund by Friday, October 1 or pick up a paper form at their child's school.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financechicagolooplori lightfootmoneychicago public schoolscps
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
What it was like at Ground Zero on 9/11
New Fresno homeowners arrive at home to find renters already inside
Man missing after falling out of canoe on Fox Lake
Mail carrier safety concerns prompts changes, possibly delivery delays
Republican venture capitalist to run for Illinois governor
O'Hare modernization project finished after 16 years
Show More
CTU criticizes mayor for 'numerous COVID outbreaks in schools'
Chicago Weather: Great day Friday
Crowd heckles high school student at Tennessee board meeting
IDES offering appointments at only 1 Chicago location
5 names added to CPD fallen officers memorial including Officer French
More TOP STORIES News