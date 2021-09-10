Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces fund to provide $500 to eligible CPS families

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public School students and their families could be eligible for $500 checks.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Office announced families experiencing housing insecurity can apply to get help with education and living expenses.
The money comes from federal pandemic relief and is part of the city's efforts to get all students back in the classroom.
"Throughout this pandemic, our students and their families have experienced a number of traumas including the loss of employment, housing and even loved ones," said Mayor Lightfoot. "The Chicago Families Forward Fund will serve as a meaningful next step in our citywide mission of addressing these traumas and further allow us to provide residents of all ages with the resources they need to thrive. After all, by nurturing the financial, physical and emotional wellbeing of our CPS families, we will be able to better set our students up for academic success-thus ensuring the future prosperity of our city."
The fund will distribute more than $9 million.
Eligible families can fill out a form at www.cps.edu/FamiliesForwardFund by Friday, October 1 or pick up a paper form at their child's school.
