Chicago Public Schools teacher charged with sex abuse

Julio Mora

CHICAGO --
A Chicago Public Schools teacher has been charged with sexually abusing four victims, including a 15-year-old student who was helping him while performing community service hours.

Police said 55-year-old Julio Mora was arrested Monday at his home in suburban Chicago. He's charged with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and was being held Wednesday on $15,000 bond.

Police said Mora fondled four victims under the age of 18 and was charged with four counts of felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Mora teaches math at a Cardenas Elementary School on Chicago's Southwest Side, CPS officials said.

CPS Spokesman Michael Passman says Mora was immediately removed from campus after officials learned of an allegation against him in November. He says they initially believed there was one alleged victim, but additional allegations were made as the investigation proceeded.

Passman released a statement, saying: "Protecting students is our highest priority, and the district took immediate action this fall to remove Mora from his position after learning of an abuse allegation. We appreciate law enforcement's response to these serious allegations, and the district's Office of Student Protections and Title IX is working to coordinate supports for the affected students."

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
