chicago public schools

Chicago Public Schools security guard faces new sex abuse charges involving 2nd student

EMBED <>More Videos

CPS security guard faces new sex abuse charges involving 2nd student

CHICAGO -- A Chicago Public Schools security guard who was suspended in December is facing a new criminal charge after a second student reported being sexually abused by him last year at a South Side high school.

Tywain Carter, 29, was charged last month with sexually assaulting a then-15-year-old student on multiple occasions in November and December, the Chicago Sun-Times previously reported.

SEE ALSO | Chicago history teacher removed by CPS after hanging Black doll from string in CPS classroom

During a March 30 hearing, Carter's bond was set at $20,000 in that case.

On Wednesday, Carter was ordered held on an additional $7,500 bond after Cook County prosecutors said they were charging him with a count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in connection with the second student's allegations.

That student, who was 16 at the time of the alleged abuse, said Carter touched him inappropriately last fall in a school computer lab in an allegation similar to those made by the student in the previous case, prosecutors said.

SEE ALSO | Chicago Public Schools to settle 2 special ed students' sex assault lawsuits for $1.5M

The second teen told his mother about the incident, who reported it to CPS officials on Dec. 9, prosecutors said.

A spokesman for CPS previously said Carter was suspended in December for an investigation.

Carter is expected back in court on the initial case on April 22 before Judge Neera Walsh and will appear again on the new charge May 10, according to court records.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicago crimesex assaultchicago public schoolschild sex assaultchicago police department
CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS
CPS announces free Pre-K expansion, causing application site to crash
State asks CPS to repay $87M it mistakenly received over 3 years
6 CPS teachers win legal fight with district over COVID testing
Teacher removed by CPS after hanging Black doll in classroom
TOP STORIES
Bicyclist dies days after being struck by driver in West Loop
Handyman arrested in murder of NYC mom stabbed more than 55 times
Disney self-government in peril after Florida House vote
Illinois reports 3,587 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths
Suburban HS student charged after drawing with bloody knife found
Teens killed: Gary woman admits helping hide gun used in 2 murders
'Stop! Stop!': Video shows semi nearly crash into OH school bus
Show More
State worker charged with DUI, reckless homicide in fatal crash
CPD searching for suspects in Ravenswood shooting: 'It's scary'
Willie Wilson gas giveaway locations named for 3rd event
Black Panthers Chairman Fred Hampton IL house gets landmark status
Chicago Weather: Sunny, much warmer Thursday
More TOP STORIES News