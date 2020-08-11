Chicago quarantine: 3 states removed from COVID-19 emergency travel order, Wisconsin could be next

Dr. Allison Arwady gives update on Chicago travel order

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6353372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady gives an update on COVID-19 in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three states will be removed from Chicago's COVID-19 travel order on Friday.Daily infections in Iowa, Kansas and Utah have now dropped below 15 per 100,000 people, the threshold established by the city to indicate a surge in cases.No states were added this week. Wisconsin and Nebraska could be removed next Tuesday, if current trends continue.Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Chicago is seeing about 270 cases a day, which is an average of about 10 cases per 100,000 people."This is not a political decision, this is based purely on the data and the placed where the outbreak is in bad control and significantly worse control than here in Chicago," Dr. Arwady said.Arwady also encouraged people to limit their social interactions, and said the biggest way the virus is being spread these days is in households and in gatherings like parties.Health officials said last week that so far, there have been about five dozen confirmed cases of COVID-19 among people who traveled to states on the order list.The states and territories subject to the quarantine include:-Alabama-Arkansas-Arizona-California-Florida-Georgia-Idaho-Louisiana-Mississippi-Missouri-Nebraska-North Carolina-North Dakota-Nevada-Oklahoma-Puerto Rico-South Carolina-Tennessee-Texas-WisconsinHealth officials add that the 18-29-year-old age group is still representing the largest group of cases in the city.Dr. Arwady said households and social gatherings are the biggest factors driving the increase."It is 10 times the risk of acquiring COVID than any of the other exposures," Dr. Arwady said on household spread.Health officials say that now is not the time let down you guard down when it comes to social distancing and wearing face masks, even with people you trust."The problem is as we're seeing cases increase, the risk is significantly higher and as people are letting down their guard they're out potentially contracting COVID and bringing it back into household," Dr. Arwady said.Travelers from the states are required to quarantine for 14 days. Essential workers and people who commute from Wisconsin to work in Chicago are exempt. However, they are asked to limit activities to work activities and monitor for any symptoms. Those passing through Wisconsin, stopping for less than 24 hours would not have to quarantine, but day trips for shopping would not be allowed, even if it's just for a few hours.Violators can be fined $100 - $500 per day, up to a maximum of $7,000. The travel restrictions for Puerto Rico will go into effect on Friday.