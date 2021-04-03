Chicago rally, march to Federal Plaza to remember victims of police violence on anniversary of assassination of MLK

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago rally, march to Federal Plaza to remember victims of police violence

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dozens of people filled Chicago's Federal Plaza Saturday remembrance of several people killed in police shootings.

Members of Black Lives Matter, Women of Faith and other organizations called for justice for all victims of racist violence on Saturday, the 53rd anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

"We are here because we are saying no more. We are here because we are saying our lives do matter. We are here because we want the world to know we are going no where," said Lamar Whitfield, founder, No More Foundation.

The group of protesters gathered the week Adam Toledo, 13, in Little Village and Anthony Alvarez, 22, in Portage Park, were shot and killed by Chicago police after what officials alleged were "armed confrontations."

The families of the teenager and young father are still demanding answers from police

"They still haven't said why they were chasing him. He was literally right around the corner from his house. There has been neighbors that come up and said that he raised his hands up to surrender," said Roxana Figueroa, Alvarez's cousin.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolooplittle villageportage parkpolice involved shootingdeadly shootingblack lives matterpolice shootingofficer involved shootingchild killedgeorge floydman killedpolice brutalitymlkmartin luther king jrchicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Veteran Hometown police officer killed while investigating crash
Where will MLB All-Star Game be played? Pritzker offers to step up to the plate
Rapper DMX on life support following heart attack
Albany Park shooting: Off-duty CPD officer shoots intruder while wife shields baby: prosecutor
IL reports 2,839 new COVID cases, 13 deaths
Joliet hit and run driver in custody; accused of injuring 2 women
COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Chicago State University now open
Show More
Teen suicide survivor shares recovery on TikTok
Georgia governor vows a fight after MLB yanks All-Star Game
Loyola expected to promote Drew Valentine as new coach
Bronzeville's Mercy Hospital to remain open under new deal
COPA to release video after boy, 13, killed in Little Village officer-involved shooting
More TOP STORIES News