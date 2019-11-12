Chicago ranks 6th best city in country for singles

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Are you single in the city?
The odds of finding love in Chicago are pretty good according to a new study by WalletHub.
The personal finance website ranked the windy city as the sixth best city in the country for singles.
To help American singles find love, WalletHub compared 182 cities in the nation across 35 keys indicators of dating friendliness.
The indicators fell under three categories: economics, fun and recreation and dating opportunities.
Here's how the rest of the country ranks:
1. Atlanta, Georgia
2. Denver, Colorado
3. San Francisco
4. San Diego
5. Portland
6. Chicago
7. Los Angeles
8. Madison
9. Seattle
10. Portland
