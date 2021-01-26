real estate

Chicago area home sales typically fall winter months, but not this year

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago area home sales typically take a dip during the winter months, but this year has been an exception.

Linda Dressler, President of the Mainstreet Organization of Realtors, discussed the Chicago housing market and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the real estate market.

Homes are selling fast, and Dressler said the median sale price is up over last year.

Dressler also shared advice for families contemplating a move.

