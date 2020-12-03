Chicago recycling ordinance not enforced, IG audit shows; city made 'no attempt' to enforce

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An audit by the City Inspector General showed the city made "no attempt" to enforce the recycling ordinance at apartments, condos and businesses.The ordinance requires buildings with five or more units to provide recycling services.In a news conference Thursday morning, city leaders admitted they need to do better."Part of the challenge with recycling is that the market for recycled products has really just fallen off precipitously," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. "That's part of the challenge. But we're in the process of reevaluating everything about our recycling program."