WILDFIRE

Chicago Red Cross volunteer responding to California wildfires

Kelsey Smith. (American Red Cross of Chicago & Northern Illinois)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The American Red Cross of Chicago & Northern Illinois is sending a volunteer to respond to the deadly wildfires that have broken out in California.

Kelsey Smith of Chicago has been with the Red Cross for less than a year and will deploy to Sacramento Wednesday evening to help with the logistics of the response operation. It will be her first deployment with the Red Cross.

The Red Cross said more than 1,000 people have sought refuge from the wildfires in 12 Red Cross and community evacuation centers in California.

At least 50 people have been killed in the fires ravaging California, including 48 in the Camp Fire in Butte County.

Those who want to help the Red Cross can visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or text CAWILDFIRES to 90999 to make a $10 donation. For more information on the American Red Cross of Chicago and Northern Illinois, visit redcross.org/il/chicago.
