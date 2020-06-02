coronavirus chicago

Chicago reopening: Phase 3 to begin despite days of looting, protests, Mayor Lightfoot says

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Tuesday that the city will be moving forward with Phase 3 reopening on Wednesday, despite the damage from looting and unrest over the past several days in wake of the death of George Floyd.

The announcement comes as many businesses sustained heavy damage from looters and vandals. Mayor Lightfoot said she spoke with business owners in some of the hardest hit areas and they said the want to be able to move forward.

Coronavirus Chicago: Mayor Lori Lightfoot releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines for specific industries

"We want economic activity to resume peacefully and safely in every single neighborhood, especially those hurting the most," Lightfoot said. "I heard that over and over again in neighborhoods that have been hard hit for years that they need a lifeline and they need it now."

Mayor Lightfoot said the city is working with CVS and Walgreens to provide alternatives to customers who need medications. She said the city is also working with insurers to cut red tape in order to help businesses right away.

Mayor Lightfoot said the city would also be continuing with the shared streets program.

Dr. Allison Arwady reiterated that people who have been in large crowds to self-quarantine for 14 days.

On Sunday, Chicago police said nearly 700 people were arrested, mainly for looting. The city's 911 center received more than 65,000 calls over a 24 hour period, about 50,000 more than a typical day.

READ: Mayor Lightfoot's full plan for reopening Chicago in early June

Superintendent David Brown said those committing acts of destruction strategically tried to bait officers to respond to looting in one area, leaving their true target unprotected - one of which was Chicago police headquarters.

Restore Illinois: 5-phase reopening plan by Governor Pritzker splits IL into 4 regions
David Brown praised those peacefully protesting what happened to George Floyd, but had strong words for those who used Floyd's death as an excuse to commit criminal acts.

"To the rioters and looters: you disgraced the name of Mr. Floyd by your actions," Supt. Brown said. "Hate can never drive out hate."
