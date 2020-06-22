reopening illinois

Chicago Reopening: Phase 4 of reopening for city set for Friday, Mayor Lightfoot says

Still no target date set to reopen Chicago's beaches
By

The city was initially scheduled to wait until July 1, but with COVID-19 cases falling faster than expected officials decided to move ahead into reopening Phase 4 Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday that Chicago will move into Phase 4 of reopening on Friday along with the rest of Illinois, though in a slightly different form.

Phase 4 allows additional business to reopen with limited capacities and COVID-19 safeguards, and significantly more indoor activity, but Chicago will have some greater restrictions compared to other parts of the state.

Chicago had initially been set to move to Phase 4 on July 1, but with the number of new cases declining faster than the city expected, officials decided to go ahead with the next phase Friday.

"Under no circumstances should our move to stage four be confused with this crisis being over, "Mayor Lightfoot said Monday.

Indoor seating at restaurants, museums and zoos, health care facilities, movie theaters, performance venues and summer camps will all be allowed to reopen in Phase 4. All indoor businesses will be allowed to operate at 25% capacity, with a maximum of 50 people per space.

Outdoor gatherings can have up to 100 people.

Residents are asked to continue to follow social distancing and wear a face mask.

"We're hoping we can put everything that we need in place and be ready to open by October 40, because we need time to market," said Jackie Taylor, founder and CEO of Black Ensemble Theater.

"We do not want to go the way that we've seen other states, other cities," Lightfoot said. "We want to turn the dimmer switch ever so slightly, consistent with the public health data."

The city has released industry-specific guidelines for reopening businesses, which are available at chicago.gov/reopening.

The city has hit all the required COVID-19 health metrics, including averaging fewer than 200 new cases a day and having a testing positivity rate under 7%. Numbers that continue to improve could result in restrictions being eased even more.

"When we get down to a moderate incident state, when we're seeing between 50 and 99 cases per day, at that point we'll be able to move to a 50% indoor capacity," said CHDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady.

The state guidelines will allow for that 50% capacity as of Friday, although indoor gatherings will, just like Chicago, be restricted to 50 people or fewer. Face coverings and six-foot social distancing will still be required.

The mayor said conventions and sporting events with fans are not likely to resume anytime soon, and there is still no target date for reopening the beaches.
