reopening illinois

Parts of Navy Pier to reopen Wednesday with masked staff

CHICAGO -- Chicago's Navy Pier plans to begin reopening Wednesday, nearly three months after closing as part of state and city efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Initial reopening plans include outdoor restaurant spaces, tour boats, parking garages and outdoor parks and piers.

Navy Pier officials said carnival rides including its Ferris wheel and indoor spaces including the Chicago Children's Museum will not reopen yet. Fireworks shows also remain shut down.

RELATED: Chicago salons, restaurants with outdoor dining reopen as city moves into Phase 3

Staff who work directly with visitors will be required to wear face coverings and Navy Pier has assigned other staff to act as "social distancing ambassadors" to remind people to keep space between groups.

"Our goal is to provide guests with a safe space to reconnect with Chicago through our free public programs, on-site local dining, retail and attractions, and our beloved vistas and vast greenspace," President and CEO Marilynn Gardner said. "We believe we have outlined a framework that will allow us to serve as a resource for the community while protecting our guests' well-being."

Click here for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagonavy pierhealthrecreationcoronavirus chicagonavy pierreopening illinoiscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING ILLINOIS
Illinois schools can reopen for summer school
11 Illinois COVID-19 testing sites now open to all
Chicago salon transforms its business to keep staff and clients safe
Navy Pier will reopen starting next week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago curfew lifted as peaceful protests renew calls to end police brutality
City restores access to Loop area following peaceful protests; curfew lifted
Man charged with murder, carjacking in police chase that led to fatal Lakeview crash
What to know about Illinois' 127K COVID-19 cases
Man in custody after crashing stolen ambulance on West Side: CPD
IDOT worker hurt after vehicle crashes into traffic barrier
'Go home Jacob': Minneapolis mayor booed out of protest | VIDEO
Show More
Minneapolis officers charged: Cops have duty to intervene
British protesters toss statue of slave trader into harbor
Multimillionaire's $1M treasure hidden in Rocky Mountains found
Pritzker attends west suburban day of action
White officer charged after violent confrontation with black man
More TOP STORIES News