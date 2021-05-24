CHICAGO vaccine: United Center vaccination site slows down as restrictions loosen

Monday marks the last day of walk-through immunizations. While the walk-in clinic is closing Monday, the drive-thru will remain open for one more month.
The move comes as restrictions loosen up for those who are fully vaccinated.
The Archdiocese of Chicago is also among changes in the city, giving parishes the option to allow those who have proof of vaccination to go maskless at mass.
The city is also rolling out more incentives to reach those who have not yet been immunized.
One of those incentives is the "Protect Chicago" music series, which offers monthly concerts for vaccinated people only.
That trend is also happening at bars and restaurants across the city.
As of Sunday night, 65% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose, while nearly half are fully vaccinated.
"For the vaccine, what it does for me is gives me peace of mind," said Sandra Wilson-Muriel, who battled COVID.
Wilson-Muriel is recently vaccinated, but the 54-year-old was diagnosed with COVID-19 last year and is still dealing with serious side effects.
"The doctor gave me a cane so that I will not fall down and so that I can walk better," she said. "But, even to this day, I still have the fatigue and the vertigo, anxiety, and depression."
She is speaking out about her experience so others get the shot.
"It is better to go through a few days of sickness than be isolated or in the hospital for months,' she said.