Chicago Restaurant Week: Soul Food Lounge taking part for first time

Chicago Restaurant Week is underway and Soul Food Lounge chef and owner Quentin Love shares what they have on their menu.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Restaurant Week is now officially underway.

The Soul Food Lounge in the North Lawndale neighborhood is participating for the first time.

Chef and owner Quentin Love joined ABC7 Monday morning to talk about how it feels to participate in Restaurant Week and what are some of the must-try menu items.

Chicago Restaurant Week helps boost women-owned businesses.

You can find Chicago Restaurant Week menus here.

