Police in south suburban Chicago Ridge are investigating what appears to be a hit-and-run near HL Richards High School.Witnesses told ABC7 Eyewitness News that someone was crossing Central Avenue near 107th Street Monday morning when they were struck by a vehicle. The driver appeared to have kept going, leaving the victim lying in the street.Witnesses said injured person may have been a Richards High School student, but neither the high school nor the district's superintendent have confirmed that detail.The scene was blocked to traffic as investigators gathered evidence. Parts of the vehicle appeared to have been left behind. The scene was clear as of 11 a.m.Police are working to locate the driver. ABC7 will update this story when more details are made available.