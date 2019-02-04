Chicago Ridge police investigate possible hit-and-run near Richards High School

EMBED </>More Videos

A person was injured after being struck by a vehicle in south suburban Chicago Ridge, in what appears to be a hit-and-run.

By
CHICAGO RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) --
Police in south suburban Chicago Ridge are investigating what appears to be a hit-and-run near HL Richards High School.

Witnesses told ABC7 Eyewitness News that someone was crossing Central Avenue near 107th Street Monday morning when they were struck by a vehicle. The driver appeared to have kept going, leaving the victim lying in the street.

Witnesses said injured person may have been a Richards High School student, but neither the high school nor the district's superintendent have confirmed that detail.

The scene was blocked to traffic as investigators gathered evidence. Parts of the vehicle appeared to have been left behind. The scene was clear as of 11 a.m.

Police are working to locate the driver. ABC7 will update this story when more details are made available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pedestrian injuredpedestrian struckhit and runhigh schoolChicago RidgeOak Lawn
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chicago architect charged in girlfriend's murder; accused of taking toddler
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
22 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Watch the Super Bowls ads that got people talking
Pregnant teacher files suit over Catholic school termination
Escaped inmate found hiding in backyard trash can, police say
U of I considering classroom ban for trolling faculty
CPS teacher killed in Pilsen fire ID'd
Show More
Man killed after rear-ending IDOT truck on I-55
82-year-old granny and her snowblower not slowed by snow storm
5 mistakes you're making with your money
1 fatally shot in unincorporated Northbrook
More News